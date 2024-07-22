Kamala Harris Campaign Sets Record, Brings in $81 Million Within 24 Hours

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign raised $81 million in donations within 24 hours, setting a fundraising record.

Harris’s campaign revealed that more than 888,000 “grassroots donors” had contributed, according to Axios. Out of this number, 60 percent were reported to have been first-time donors during the 2024 presidential election. Another 43,000 people had vowed to make recurring donations to Harris’s campaign.

“Already, we are seeing a broad and diverse coalition come together to support our critical work of talking to the voters that will decide this election,” Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, said in a statement.

The donations received were reportedly a combination of money raised by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the Harris campaign, and other “joint fundraising committees,” according to the outlet.

Fox: Breaking right now Vice President Kamala Harris campaign which began today has announced a whopping $81 million fundraising haul since she entered the race. That is the largest 24-hour total of any candidate in U.S. History. pic.twitter.com/gf7nEYylGH — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

This comes after President Joe Biden announced in a post on X on Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential race, stating that it was “in the best interest” of the Democrat Party if he exited the race and focused “solely on fulfilling” his duties as president.

Biden announced in another post that he was endorsing Harris as the party’s presidential nominee.

Several Democrats — such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA); former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA); Gov. Josh Shapiro (PA); Gov. Wes Moore (MD); Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY); and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY) — have issued statements supporting Harris as the party’s presidential nominee after Biden exited the race.

While Harris has continued to receive more and more support regarding her run for president, the RealClearPolitics polling average has found that her favorability is lower than Biden’s.