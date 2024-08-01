Donald Trump Doubles Down on Questioning Kamala Harris’s Heritage, Sharing Resurfaced Photo

Former President Donald Trump underscored Vice President Kamala Harris’s Indian heritage on Thursday by sharing a photo of her family.

“Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated.”

Photo below:

Trump’s Truth on Thursday comes one day after he said about Harris, “I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and, now, she wants to be known as black.”

Trump’s line of attack suggests Harris uses her dual heritage out of convenience.

“Kamala Harris is Indian when she’s raising money and black when she’s pandering for votes,” said Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project.

Trump’s comment left the establishment media “ spinning .” Immediately picking up on the comment, they changed the news cycle and slammed the former president for “baselessly questioning Harris’ biracial background.”

As Politico Playbook acknowledged Thursday, however, a Business Insider headline from 2016 read, “California’s Kamala Harris becomes first Indian-American US senator.”

The Trump campaign cast the Business Insider headline on a screen at Trump’s Thursday rally:

The Trump campaign is projecting this on the screen above the stage at his rally in Harrisburg PA: pic.twitter.com/ZsGHAZaruk — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) July 31, 2024

