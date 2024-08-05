Kamala Harris Ready to Unveil Choice of Running Mate

Vice President Kamala Harris will unveil her choice of running mate Tuesday when the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate and her newly minted political partner will hold their first joint rally in Philadelphia.

The two are scheduled to barnstorm cities in seven swing states in four days, Politico reports. In addition to Philadelphia, they’ll hit western Wisconsin, Detroit, Raleigh, Savannah, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The running mate revelation will come after Harris spent the past 48-hours auditioning potential picks according to multiple reports.

Harris reserved time over the weekend to meet in person with the finalists on her list before making the final decision, the New York Times and Washington Post reported.

UPI reports the Washington law firm conducting the vetting process for Harris, Covington & Burling, wrapped up its work on Thursday and turned over its findings to Harris, the Times said, citing two people briefed on the process.

The Post, similarly citing unnamed campaign sources, reported Harris had narrowed her search to six finalists — Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Tim Walz of Minnesota, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Harris on Friday was officially anointed the nomination of Democratic Party by garnering a sufficient number of delegates during online voting, as Breitbart News reported.

Harris was the only candidate eligible to receive votes after the party closed the qualifying process Tuesday.