The Democratic National Committee (DNC) officially nominated Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential candidate on Friday, alienating 14 million Democrats who voted for President Joe Biden during the Democrat primary.

The DNC began its virtual roll call on Thursday to nominate Harris, preempting its convention later in August. The process was scheduled to take up until Monday, the Associated Press reported, but it finished days early.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States,” Harris told reporters. “And I will tell you the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders and staff has been pivotal in making this moment possible.”

Harris was the only candidate eligible to receive votes after the party closed the qualifying process Tuesday.

The expeditious coronation underscored the speed at which Democrats moved to coronate Harris, who received exactly zero presidential primary votes in her political career. Harris dropped out of the 2020 presidential race before the Iowa caucuses and did not enter the race in 2024 until Biden endorsed her.

Speculation suggests Biden endorsed Harris to enact revenge on party bosses for threatening to oust him from the race with the Twenty-Fifth Amendment. Biden “privately” and “repeatedly” questioned the authenticity of Harris during the 2020 campaign, according to a book that Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin, two Politico heads, wrote in 2022.

After the endorsement, party bosses and Democrat media allies quickly backed Harris, who will now cruise into the DNC, which already completed its process of selecting a nominee.

