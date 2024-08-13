FT Poll: Only 1 in 4 Voters Rate Economy ‘Excellent’ or ‘Good’ Under Biden-Harris Admin Policies 

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris failed to a score positive rating on managing the economy, Financial Times and University of Michigan Ross School of Business poll found Monday, with a majority wanting changes.

Only one in four voters rated the economy under the Biden-Harris administration as “excellent” or “good,” while 42 percent said it would be “much” or “somewhat” improved if former President Donald Trump won in November. Only 33 percent said the same under a potential Harris presidency.

Harris faces a dilemma replacing Biden atop the Democrat ticket.

Sixty percent said they want major or complete economic policy changes to the current economic policies, while only 11 percent said Harris should keep the administration’s policies.

Twenty-nine percent said Harris should make minor changes. Twenty-three percent say she should make major changes. A plurality said Harris should “completely abandon” the administration’s policies.

Ignore the dismal economy.

Ignore the open borders.

Ignore the crime in your city.

Just think of "JOY" when you think of Kamala! [Could it be any more obvious?] pic.twitter.com/arkL3h4Yww — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 8, 2024

Inflation, which soared across the board by about 20 percent under the administration, is the greatest concern among voters, according to the survey. Only 19 percent said they were better off today than when Trump held office.

The poll sampled 1,001 voters from August 1-5 with a 3.1 percentage point margin of error.

“[T]heir worries aren’t over because voters still see themselves better off with Trump as president, and most voters think of their interests first and grand policy questions second,” Erik Gordon, a professor at the university, told the Times.

Harris has yet to fully distance herself from the administration’s policies. She has, however, copied Trump’s campaign promise to eliminate taxes on tips, contradicting the administration’s position.

In 2022, Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill gave the IRS $80 billion in additional taxpayer funds, which the agency used to implement the administration’s expansion of the IRS to compel service industry workers to report tips to the federal government for taxation.

“Two years ago today, I proudly cast the tie-breaking vote to pass our Inflation Reduction Act,” Harris’s touted last week.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.