Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a crowd of merely 250 people on Friday during a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

WBTV reported that Harris addressed “a few hundred supporters” who attended the event at Wake Tech Community College. The outlet noted, “Harris’s staff reported that about 250 people were in attendance.”

A photo shows Harris greeting those gathered as they hold up their phones to take pictures:

Another image from WBTV shows the crowd from where the press was set up for the event:

Harris, who chose radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate, held the event a few days after her opponent, former President Donald Trump, held a rally in Asheville, North Carolina.

WBTV reported that Trump’s rally on Wednesday drew thousands of supporters.

Polling from InsiderAdvantage and the Trafalgar Group show Trump leading Harris in key swing states, Breitbart News reported on Monday:

Trump’s biggest advantage is in North Carolina, leading Harris with a four-point advantage. He garners 49 percent support, followed by Harris who sees 45 percent support, and three percent who support Kennedy. Two percent are undecided on who they will support. … These surveys come as Trump predicts that Harris’s honeymoon phase is coming to an end. “Oh, it’s gonna end. The honeymoon period’s gonna end,” Trump told reporters during a press conference on Thursday.“Look, she’s got a little period. She’s got a convention coming up.”

A Fox News poll shows Trump leading Harris by one point, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

The outlet said men largely favor Trump while women lean toward Harris.

“Even though Harris tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who served in the national guard, as her running mate, Trump polls stronger with military veterans by 22 points,” the article also noted. “It remains unclear if the stolen valor accusations over whether or not Walz embellished his service for political gain has had any effect on those polls.”