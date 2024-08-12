Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris in Key Swing States

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in key swing states, polling from InsiderAdvantage and the Trafalgar Group reveals.

The surveys for each state asked, “If the election for president were held today, for whom would you vote?”

The pollster first looked at the swing state of Pennsylvania and found Trump edging out Harris by two percentage points — 46 percent to Harris’s 44 percent support. Another four percent of Keystone State respondents put their support behind independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and five percent remain undecided.

Trump has an even bigger advantage in Nevada, leading Harris by three percentage points — 48 percent to the vice president’s 45 percent support. Three percent say Kennedy, but just two percent remain undecided.

Trump’s biggest advantage is in North Carolina, leading Harris with a four-point advantage. He garners 49 percent support, followed by Harris who sees 45 percent support, and three percent who support Kennedy. Two percent are undecided on who they will support.

Conversely, Trump’s slimmest lead is in Arizona, touting a one-point advantage. Trump leads with 48 percent support to Harris’s 47 percent support. Three percent support Kennedy, and two percent remain undecided.

Each survey was taken August 6-8, 2024, and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

These surveys come as Trump predicts that Harris’s honeymoon phase is coming to an end.

“Oh, it’s gonna end. The honeymoon period’s gonna end,” Trump told reporters during a press conference on Thursday.“Look, she’s got a little period. She’s got a convention coming up.”

RELATED — Trump: Kamala’s Honeymoon Period Will End When People Get to Know Her

C-SPAN

“It’s not about her. I think she’s incompetent because I’ve watched her. She destroyed California. She destroyed San Francisco. Everything she’s touched has turned to bad things,” he said. “I want to use — I’m not going to use foul language, but everything she’s touched has turned bad. She’s incompetent,” he continued.

Notably, as of the time of this writing, Harris has yet to hold a press conference following the Democrat Party’s shakeup, coronating her as their nominee without the help of actual voters.