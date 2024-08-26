Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Says Kamala Harris Would Support Court-Packing

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said that Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris would support packing the Supreme Court under a bill he has been pushing if she were to become president.

During the Democratic National Convention (DNC), Whitehouse participated in a panel with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) in which they discussed a “Supreme Court reform” bill that could pass by a simple majority if Democrats were to win the House, Senate, and White House. The bill would essentially impose 18-year term limits on the court, thereby removing Justices Clarence Thomas and John Roberts, while establishing ethics and recusal rules. The bill would be attached to “an omnibus package that would include a bill creating a national right to abortion and other top Democratic priorities,” per the Dispatch:

As chairman of the Senate judiciary subcommittee on the courts, Whitehouse introduced a bill last year that would create the same 18-year term limits and biennial presidential appointment pattern Biden proposed. Only the nine most recently appointed justices would be allowed to vote in almost all of the important cases, meaning that if the bill were enacted tomorrow the winner of the presidential election would effectively be able to replace Justice Clarence Thomas in 2025 and Chief Justice John Roberts in 2027.