Unearthed Video: Watch How a Young Kamala Harris Answered When Reporter Asked If She Was Willie Brown’s Daughter

Vice President Kamala Harris, once the girlfriend of Willie Brown, San Francisco’s mayor from 1996 to 2004, was asked if she was Brown’s daughter in a recently unearthed video from 1995.

“Are you his daughter?” a reporter asked Harris, who is 32 years younger than Brown.

“No, I’m not,” she replied curtly.

Harris began dating Brown when he was 60 and she was 29. They had a solid relationship while he campaigned for mayor, but following his victory he broke off the relationship.

Brown was legally married at the time of their affair, according to Reuters:

The claim Harris “had an affair with a married man” is technically true. But given Brown had been separated from his wife for more than a decade, the claim is misleading. Haris and Brown’s relationship was not secret and they made public appearances as a couple ( here; [sic] In a 2003 interview during her campaign for San Francisco attorney general, Harris told SF Weekly that she refused “to design my campaign around criticizing Willie Brown for the sake of appearing to be independent when I have no doubt that I am independent of him — and that he would probably right now express some fright about the fact that he cannot control me.” ( here; [sic] On Jan. 26, 2019, Brown published a short op-ed in the San Francisco Chronicle with the headline “Sure, I dated Kamala Harris. So what?” ( here;). Brown said he had recently “been peppered with calls from the national media about my ‘relationship’ with Kamala Harris, particularly since it became obvious that she was going to run for president. Most of them, I have not returned. Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago.”