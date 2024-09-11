Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) stopped by a fire station in New York City on Wednesday, the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil that killed 2,977 innocent people.

A number of New York City firefighters were first responders to the attacks and lost their lives, and survivors continue to suffer health conditions stemming from their heroic actions that day.

At the station, a young child told Trump, “President Trump, make America great again!” Trump responded by giving him a high-five.

Trump and Vance took photos with the entire department, as well.

They received applause from the department afterwards.

Their visit to FDNY Engine 4/Tower Ladder 15 on South Street took place after Trump and Vance visited Ground Zero, the site of the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, along with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Trump had faced off with during the first 2024 presidential debate the night before.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.