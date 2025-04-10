Dem Rep. Himes: Trump Acting Like ‘Bolivian Dictator’ from the 1950s

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) claimed Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that President Donald Trump was acting like a “Bolivian dictator” from the 1950s.

Co-host Wolf Blitzer said, “I want to ask you about President Trump’s decision to have the U.S. Department of Justice go after two officials who have been highly critical of him, Miles Taylor and Chris Krebs what sort of precedent potentially does this set both of these individuals who worked for him at one point, but then they issued statements and articles critical of him.”

Himes said, “Yeah I mean, this is the kind of stuff that we used to see in Soviet Union, you know, where if you fell out of favor with the dear leader, you were prosecuted for having done so. I know Chris Krebs personally. He is one of the smartest, most capable, most ethical people around and of course, this will go nowhere. This will go nowhere because they will not find a single thing that Chris Krebs did wrong. But what it will do is chill people who might want to actually go to work for the elements of our federal government who keep us safe from cyber attacks. They’re going to say, wait a minute under this president, there is no way that I’m going to go to work to try to defend the American people, because if I fall out of favor, because I tell the truth, because I tell the truth, you know, the Department of Justice may be knocking on my door.”

He added, “The American people understand this. This is like Bolivian dictator stuff from the 1950s and it has no business in the United States of America in the 21st century.”

