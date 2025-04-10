There are already dozens of countries hungry to negotiate with President Donald Trump following his momentous “Liberation Day” announcement introducing reciprocal tariffs, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“President Trump has long looked at what is happening with our economy and said we should have an economy that is more fair to the American worker, and my colleague Tim Scott refers to this as a blue-collar bounceback,” Blackburn began, noting that the policies of the Trump administration are largely focused on the American worker.

“And when you look at this, and you see the taxes from 2017 and making those permanent, and you look at tariffs coming down, and President Trump is right to go about it the manner that he has,” she said.

LISTEN:

“People are coming to the table to negotiate. Secretary Bessent has been very clear about this. We already have 70 countries that are coming to negotiate. I think Japan and South Korea and Vietnam are all going to the White House today and tomorrow,” she said, predicting that these economic moves will ultimately bring the cost of living down.

“It will get inflation down. It will get the cost of goods and services down here in the United States, because since World War II ended, we have been under a tariff structure that is not fair to the American worker,” the Tennessee lawmaker continued.

“There are also non-tariff barriers and restrictions that prohibit our goods from getting into certain countries, and removing those barriers so we have access to those markets, and our innovators, our manufacturers, can ship into those countries,” she continued, noting that many prepared for this grand economic retransitioning.

