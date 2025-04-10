Nolte — Bombshell: Chuck Todd Admits Media Would Rather Lie Than Help Trump

Chuck Todd has finally admitted the corporate media would rather lie to the public than report a truth that might help President Donald Trump.

We are in a fascinating age where those who aided and abetted the cover-up of Joe Biden’s painfully obvious mental and physical deterioration are now telling the truth while pretending they had nothing to do with the cover-up.

When you watch this, remember… They were ALL in on it.

Todd says he questioned whether or not Biden should’ve run for reelection. Really? For two decades we all watched how Chuck Todd could dry-hump anything — even the trivial — into a national narrative, so where was all the dry-humping over something this consequential?

Todd reminds me of Jake Tapper writing a book about the Biden cover-up as though these videos do not exist.

The first time I heard Todd question Biden’s mental acuity was after Biden’s disastrous debate with Trump last year. Only after that train wreck did the corporate media realize the jig was up. They could no longer cover up the truth that Biden belonged in a Memory Care Unit. And so, and for the same reason they engaged in the cover-up, they ended the cover-up: to defeat Trump by pushing Biden out of the race.

And it was only in that environment — weeks after the debate and ten days before Biden dropped out — that Chuck Todd and Politico’s Jonathan Martin had a high-old time yukking it up over how everyone has known for years that Biden was in no shape to draw a clock, much less run the free world:

Chuck Todd: I’m not going to out the cabinet secretary, but I had a cabinet secretary two years ago— okay, two years ago, out of the blue ask me: ‘Do you really think he can—he can’t run again like this.’ And I said, ‘You have more interaction that I do’ and he said, ‘I don’t have a lot of interaction with him.’ This is a pretty senior cabinet secretary and this was two years ago. This is one of those classic open secrets—nonversation, right? It’s the story everybody knows and everybody was afraid to talk about.

Todd knew and refused to tell us, refused to report the truth as the administration and his own (former) networks (NBC and MSNBC) gaslighted the public with horseshit about “cheap fakes” and our lying eyes.

Ah, but now that Todd is a free agent, he has released another truth we all knew to be true…

“We were subtle,” Todd says defending the regime media. “’Hey, he’s using the back staircase, not the front staircase. Hey, he’s not doing any interviews.’”

Remember, the media are only subtle when it comes to shielding Democrats. This institution is so rotted, corrupt, and irredeemable, that the way Trump held a water glass received more screaming attention.

And what does “not doing any interviews” have to do with anything other than “not doing any interviews?” When you don’t tell us why Biden’s not doing interviews when you hide the fact for YEARS — as Chuck Todd has admitted doing — that no less than a cabinet secretary told you he feared Biden was incapable of running for reelection, and when you only reveal what that cabinet secretary told you when it suits your far-left political agenda to replace Biden with someone who can beat Trump, you fool no one.

Now we get to the beauty of beauties…

“But I understand the argument about the collective [media] on that front,” Todd says of the cover-up he eagerly participated in. “The only thing I can chalk it up to is this … fear that some members of the media had sometimes that they would be perceived as helping Trump if they somehow diminished Biden… And I think this has been a fundamental mistake that many members of the traditional press has done.”

DING! DING! DING! DING!

There it is… A full confession…

Rather than report a truth, and not just any truth, but a consequential truth about the sitting president’s mental incapacity, the “traditional media” will choose to lie to the public rather than help Trump, or be perceived in their toxic little clique of helping Trump.

That’s coming straight from an insider-insider, no less than the guy who hosted Meet the Press for years.

And this is why no one should ever believe anything the regime media report. Given a choice between lying and helping Trump, they will always lie.

Look at the 2020 presidential election… I’m telling you right now, and in his own way so is Chuck Todd, that if the “traditional media” knew for a fact and had evidence proving beyond any doubt that cheating put Joe Biden in the White House, the media would still lie and tell us there was no cheating.

Chuck Todd and Jake Tapper should write a book about all this titled “If I Did It.”

And then they should marry the person they love most, themselves, and change their pronouns to “Who?” and “Me?”

Zero honor.

None.

Nada.

Posting this for the lulz:

The media are beyond redemption.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.