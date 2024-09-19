Donald Trump Implores Gun Owners to Vote: ‘They Don’t Vote in a Proportion That They Should’

Former President Donald Trump addressed low voter turnout among gun owners and urged them to get out and vote in November during his Wednesday campaign rally in Uniondale, New York.

Trump said, “You know, it’s an interesting thing — Evangelical Christians, they tend not to vote very much; if they did, you’d never lose.”

He added, “Gun owners…don’t vote — meaning they don’t vote in a proportion that they should; very small numbers vote…The gun owners have to get out and vote.”

Trump has been a consistent defender of the Second Amendment and is endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) in this race, as he was in 2016 and 2020.

On August 8, 2024, nearly a month after the first assassination attempt against him, Trump pointed out that the heinous attack did not change his conviction that the American “people need guns for protection.”

He said this after a reporter asked him if the assassination attempt had changed his views on gun ownership.

Trump added, “If you take away guns — and [Kamala Harris] wants to take away everyone’s guns — if you want to take away guns, you can’t do it because people need the guns for protection.”

