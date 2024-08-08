During a Thursday speech from Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump pointed out that the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt did not change his conviction that the American “people need guns for protection.”

A reporter asked Trump about the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt, noting that the would-be assassin had used an AR-15.

The reporter went on to ask if the incident had changed his views on gun ownership.

Trump responded by noting that it did not change his views, then continued, “If you take away guns, and [Kamala] wants to take away everyone’s guns, if you want to take away guns, you can’t do it, because people need the guns for protection.”

ὄWATCH: President Trump says assassination attempt doesn't change his opinion on guns. He also correctly points out that a Harris-Walz Administration will try to disarm law-abiding Americans. pic.twitter.com/41tB0v3ZYD — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) August 8, 2024

He mentioned that some people want guns for hunting or “entertainment,” but he stressed that the main reason people need guns is “for protection.”

Trump talked of people who live in extreme rural areas, even “out in the woods,” and indicated these people need guns.

