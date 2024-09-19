Report: Mark Robinson’s Email Linked to Ashley Madison Account

Scandalous reports around Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R-NC), the Republican nominee for governor in North Carolina, are compounding, as his email address is linked to an account registered on adult affair matchmaking website Ashley Madison, according to Politico.

About an hour after a bombshell CNN report linking Robinson to an account that made racist and sexually explicit comments on the porn site Nude Africa, Politico released its report tying Robinson to an Ashley Madison account.

“An adviser to Robinson, granted anonymity to speak freely, confirmed to POLITICO that the email address in question belongs to Robinson,” the outlet reported.

And while the Ashley Madison story is scandalous in itself, it is secondary to Robinson’s alleged behavior on Nude Africa, where CNN reports he operated under the username “minisoldr.”

Between 2008 and 2012, “minisoldr” wrote a number of sexually-themed comments on the website’s message boards, including a post about liking transgender porn and another post about peeping on women showering when he was a teenager.

“I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” minisoldr wrote on one occasion. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

“Minisoldr” also reminisced about watching women shower in a public gym when he was 14, according to CNN’s report.

“I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it! It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” the user wrote on Nude Africa, adding that he tried to peep again the next day but was unsuccessful.

Moreover, some messages were also racist and antisemitic in nature. Robinson allegedly endorsed Adolf Hitler and touted he was a “black NAZI” through the account. He also reportedly wished for slavery to come back and said he would like to buy slaves.

Robinson has notably used the username “minisoldr” for a number of non-salacious personal accounts on Twitter, Disqus, Pinterest, YouTube, and BlackPlanet, per CNN. The outlet confirmed that the email address registered to “minisoldr” on Nude Africa is the same email registered to Robinson’s Disqus account.

The proximity of the reports spells significant trouble for Robinson, who reportedly faces pressure from Republicans to withdraw his name from the ballot before Thursday’s deadline.