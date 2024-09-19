A bombshell CNN report published Thursday identifies Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R-NC) as the person behind an account on an online pornographic message board that posted both racist and sexually explicit messages more than a decade ago, including a post about peeping on showering women as a teen.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck reported on their revelations in a story Thursday afternoon, which became widely anticipated earlier in the day amid reports that it was in the works. Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor in the Tar Heel State, denies all allegations.

Kaczynski and Steck identify Robinson as the owner of an account that went or goes by “minisoldr” on a pornographic website called Nude Africa. On message boards between 2008 and 2012 on Nude Africa, “minisoldr” posted sexually themed messages, including a liking for transgender porn and the memory of peeping on a women’s locker room.

“I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” minisoldr wrote on one occasion. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

The account user, who listed his full name as Mark Robinson, also reminisced about watching women shower in a public gym when he was 14 years old.

“I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it! It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” the user wrote on Nude Africa, adding that he attempted to do it again the next day but was unsuccessful.

Robinson also allegedly made comments endorsing Adolf Hitler, touted he was a “Black Nazi!” and that he wished slavery was back, adding he would buy slaves if it were.

According to CNN, a number of personal accounts belonging to Robinson through the years on non-salacious websites Twitter, YouTube, Disqus, Pinterest, and BlackPlanet were under the handle or alias “minisoldr,” the same alias he allegedly used on Nude Africa.

CNN confirms the email on the Nude Africa website to which “minisoldr” was or is registered is the same email that registered Robinson’s Disqus account. Robinson also used identical phrases in posts on his accounts that minisoldr has used on Nude Africa, and they share similar interests.

In a video posted to X shortly before CNN published the story, Robinson denied all allegations.

“Guys, the news media is at it again. My opponent is at it again. You all have seen the half-truths and outright lies of Josh Stein on these ads over and over again. Now, a story, leaked by him to CNN, is appearing now,” he said.

“Let me reassure you, the things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson. You know my words. You know my character, and you know that I have been completely transparent in this race and before,” he added.

Robinson added that the report amounts to “salacious tabloid trash.”