‘Staff Will Deal with That Later’: Kamala Harris Admits to Horrendous Gaffe During Oprah Interview

“If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,” gun-control advocate Vice President Kamala Harris said during her Thursday interview with Oprah Winfrey before immediately admitting she made a gaffe.

“I probably should not have said that,” Harris admitted. “My staff will deal with that later.”

Republicans immediately mocked Harris for her statement:

Harris’s aides will likely be very busy on Friday trying to clean up her disastrous interview.

When asked what “specifically” she would do to secure the southern border, Harris replied with a three-minute answer before Winfrey cut her off.

“Kamala is really frustrated with whoever is currently in the White House not doing their job,” former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell posted on X.

“Kamala is incapable of answering a question and after 3 minutes of nonsense Oprah had to save her,” one user on X mocked.

In another instance, Harris was asked to simply detail her plan to lower soaring costs. Prices have soared about 20 percent across the board on average under the Biden-Harris administration.

Harris replied with a 90-word, two-sentence response that began with platitudes about the “American dream,” acknowledging it is out of reach for “so many recently” under the Biden-Harris administration, undermining her record.

“The question was about the plan for lowering prices. The answer makes anyone sane and sober wonder how anyone believes this person should be president,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacted. “They couldn’t program her with something resembling substance?”

“Oprah rose to superstardom not because she had powerful friends but because she had talent and a real worth [sic] ethic. This is sad to see,” Fox News’s Laura Ingraham posted on X.

“The funk is she drinking,” conservative journalist Jack Posobiec said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.