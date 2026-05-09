President Trump’s ATF released a draft of its revised Form 4473 yesterday and an immediate change between it and the Biden-era form is the absence of a “non-binary” option when choosing sex.

Form 4473 is the Firearms Transaction Record used to gather information that it then relayed to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) when someone wishes to buy a gun.

Under the Biden administration, the would-be buyer could identify as “male,” “female,” or “non-binary.” The new ATF draft shows that would-be gun buyers will have only two choices — “male” or “female” — and will therefore choose their biological sex.

Ammoland noted another change on the new form:

Question 21 b. has also been removed from the 4473. That question asked if you intended to “sell or otherwise dispose of any firearm listed” on the form. It is not illegal to sell a privately owned firearm. This question can lead many to believe that selling a gun is illegal. The ATF rolled up the original intent of that rule into the new rule about “straw purchases.”

There are numerous other changes to form which ultimately reduce its size from “four pages from seven.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.