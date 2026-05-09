Shocker: Trump Gets Praise From Leading Democrat for Release of UFO Files

UFOs have apparently penetrated the psychological armor of the incessant anti-Trump mindset among Congressional Democrats as the president is getting praise from an unlikely lawmaker over his release of UAP files.

Longtime Trump detractor, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-NY) the leader of Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, applauded the release of dozens of “never-before-seen“ images and videos Friday, stating, “Transparency is the only path to truth.”

She did, however, claim to take credit for pushing the president in that direction.

“I am encouraged that the administration has finally heard my call and the call of millions of Americans to begin unsealing these files,” Gillibrand wrote on X, adding that she has long advocated for the declassification and release of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) files.

“This is another important step, but there is much more work to do,” the New York lawmaker continued. “I will continue to fight to ensure the administration finally meets its legal obligation to the American people.”

The Trump administration’s file dump was made available on the newly created website at the URL war.gov/UFO.

Among the files are records related to UAPs, including inexplicable lights and phenomena captured during the Apollo 12 mission in 1969 and Apollo 17 in 1972.

The release, expected to be the first of several file dumps in coming weeks, has gone viral, with podcasters, UFO enthusiasts, and even cable TV news outlets exploring the material in the tranche.

It even became a top story on mainstream outlets like CBS News which aired videos in the file dump.

In announcing the release, which the president first ordered in February, Trump posted on Truth Social:

As for my promise to you, the Department of War has released the first tranche of the UFO/UAP files to the Public for their review and study. In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects. Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?” Have Fun and Enjoy! President DONALD J. TRUMP.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Friday that the administration would continue its declassification work.

GOP lawmakers widely praised the administration’s efforts.

“The American people deserve transparency, accountability, and access to information regarding UAP’s and disclosure that the government has kept hidden from the public for decades,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) wrote Friday.

Luna, who has long advocated for the file release, added, “This is a massive first step in the right direction.”

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) also called the move “historic” and said he hoped the file release would be the first of many.

Another lawmaker has said that far more shocking videos than those just released are in the possession of the federal government and need to be released as well.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who said he personally lobbied the president for the release, claims he has seen material in classified briefings from “every alphabet agency there is” and if people saw what he’s seen “you’d be up at night.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also praised the release but did not credit the Trump administration for the transparency.

“For decades, UFO disclosure has been a distant object — unidentified and unexplained,” the senator posted. “That’s starting to change. I’ll keep pushing until we land on the truth.”

As Breitbart News reported this week, the subject of UFOs took a dramatic step from the world of speculation and conspiracy theories in 2017 when secret Pentagon unit studying the phenomenon that was revealed by the New York Times in 2017.

News outlets, lawmakers, and researchers began to take the phenomena more seriously after disclosed defense department videos of UAPs showed them defying known principles of flight.

The Trump administration has made major releases of secret material that for decades fueled a speculation and conspiracy industry in books, documentaries, conventions, and online content.

Last year, declassified records were released on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the 1937 disappearance of aviator Amelia Earhart.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.