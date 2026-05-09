Roving Gang of Peacocks Spark Civil War in Italian Village: ‘They Don’t Let Us Sleep Because of the Screams!’

A roving gang of more than 400 peacocks have sparked a civil war among residents in a small Italian village. “They don’t let us sleep because of the screams!” one local exclaimed of the tropical birds, calling on the municipality to step in.

Punta Marina, a seaside town in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, has been taken over by peacocks, igniting a clash between residents, many of whom demand action from the local government, while others defend the birds as they consider them a source of pride, according to a report by BalkanWeb.

The unusual matter was first made public by Vita in Diretta, a popular afternoon talk show on Rai 1, Italy’s top-watched news station.

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Residents have reportedly lamented the peacocks defecating in their gardens, terrifying children, damaging rooftops, obstructing traffic, and attacking cars, as they often mistake their own reflections for rival birds.

“Large excrement splats cover every surface including school playgrounds, forcing children to remain indoors during breaks,” Euro Weekly News reported.

The birds also scream throughout the night during mating season, prompting some residents to reportedly turn to sleep medication.

“For the just over 3,000 residents of Punta Marina in northeastern Italy, about 400 peacocks have become a torment,” Correio Braziliense reported. “The birds’ shrill cries echo constantly, turning nights of sleep into nightmare.”

Some locals have even produced medical certificates for anxiety attacks to argue against the birds, while another resident shouted, “We are colonized by peacocks!”

“Sharp loud screams of peacocks pierce the air day and night resembling something horrific and monstrous that prevent any proper rest,” Euro Weekly News reported.

The booming peacock population in Punta Marina reportedly transpired after one resident released a pair of the tropical birds — native to Asia and Africa — into the city streets 15 years ago.

By 2014, just ten birds were living in nearby pine woods, but “pandemic conditions allowed rapid breeding” and the peacocks have since reproduced and taken over the streets, “turning into roaming gangs of aggressive birds,” Euro Weekly News noted.

Local authorities are currently looking into a way to remove the birds from the village in an effort to restore peace and public order.

Meanwhile, animal protection organizations and some residents are demanding that the peacocks remain in the town, calling on the local government to find a solution for coexistence.

Some suggestions have reportedly included relocating excess birds to wildlife parks, as well as trapping, tagging, and neutering remaining peacocks to prevent a further increase in population.

With pressure mounting to find a solution, local officials are expected to meet in the coming days to discuss the next steps.