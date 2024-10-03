Vice President Kamala Harris announced $750 in aid for Hurricane Helene victims, just days after her and President Joe Biden’s administration announced $8 billion in a new installment of aid for Ukraine.

Harris spent the weekend campaigning on the West Coast as the hurricane unleashed deadly destruction across the nation’s southwest, killing hundreds of Americans, with hundreds more still missing.

On Wednesday, Harris visited Georgia — two days after former President Donald Trump visited — and announced what many are criticizing as a measly amount of aid for hurricane victims: $750.

Harris touted during remarks in Augusta, Georgia, “The federal relief and assistance that we have been providing has included FEMA providing $750 for folks who need immediate needs being met, such as food, baby formula, and the like. And you can apply now.”

The $750 is $50 more than the amount the administration gave the 2023 Maui wildfire victims, which included many who had lost their homes and loved ones.

Just a week ago, the Biden-Harris administration announced $8 billion for Ukraine. The administration has sent Ukraine at least $175 billion over the last two years since the war began.

The discrepancy in the amount for Hurricane Helene victims and the Ukraine War has prompted harsh criticism of the administration’s poor response.

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) posted on X:

$750 for Hurricane Helene victims.

$700 for Maui fire victims.

$175 BILLION to Ukraine.

FREE flights, health care, housing, and food for illegal aliens. Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, American citizens come last.

