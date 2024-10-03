Trump-Hater Liz Cheney to Campaign with Kamala Harris at Birthplace of Republican Party   

Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney will campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday in Ripon, Wisconsin, the birthplace of the Republican Party, a senior campaign official told Axios.
Axios reported the Harris/Cheney campaign event:
Driving the news: Harris, speaking from the schoolhouse that’s considered the birthplace of the GOP, is expected to laud Cheney as a patriot for putting her country over her party, per the campaign official.
-
Harris is also expected to emphasize her pledge to be a president for all Americans, which she has promised to do since she became the Democratic presidential nominee.
-
Harris is also expected to take aim at former President Trump over his past comments calling for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution.
Cheney is a neocon, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and a longtime establishment figure in Congress. She helped Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on the partisan January 6 Committee, reportedly leaked on former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, asked for Democrats’ vote in her 2022 reelection campaign, and grew her net worth from an estimated $7 million when she first took office in 2017 to possibly more than $44 million in 2020.
After leaving Congress, Cheney became a professor in left-wing academia.
RELATED — Stunning & Brave! Liz Cheney Says She Is Voting for KamalaCredit: Emma Cline /TMX
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.