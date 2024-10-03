Trump-Hater Liz Cheney to Campaign with Kamala Harris at Birthplace of Republican Party   

Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney will campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday in Ripon, Wisconsin, the birthplace of the Republican Party, a senior campaign official told Axios.

Cheney’s appearance with Harris underscores the political realignment of the Republican Party under former President Donald Trump, who worked to oust Cheney from Congress in 2022 by nearly 40 points in a Wyoming GOP primary race, dubbing her a “warmonger” and establishment hack.

Cheney’s willingness to work with Harris, whom Cheney previously described as a “radical liberal,” does not come as a surprise. Cheney endorsed Harris in September because of the “danger” that Trump allegedly poses. “I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” she claimed:

Axios reported the Harris/Cheney campaign event:

Driving the news: Harris, speaking from the schoolhouse that’s considered the birthplace of the GOP, is expected to laud Cheney as a patriot for putting her country over her party, per the campaign official.

Harris is also expected to emphasize her pledge to be a president for all Americans, which she has promised to do since she became the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris is also expected to take aim at former President Trump over his past comments calling for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution.

Cheney is a neocon, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and a longtime establishment figure in Congress. She helped Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on the partisan January 6 Committee, reportedly leaked on former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, asked for Democrats’ vote in her 2022 reelection campaign, and grew her net worth from an estimated $7 million when she first took office in 2017 to possibly more than $44 million in 2020.

Cheney’s actions caused her to lose her powerful position in Republican House leadership, now held by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). To save her title, Cheney reportedly met “off-the-record” with Fox News board member Paul Ryan to shore up rumors of her ouster. Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of the Bulwark, “ recognized the meeting as perhaps Cheney’s last gasp to remain in power,” Breitbart News reported.

After leaving Congress, Cheney became a professor in left-wing academia.

Credit: Emma Cline /TMX

