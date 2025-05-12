Chinese Payment Firm Probed by FBI Has Biden-Linked Backer

A recent investigation reveals that PAX Global Technology, a Chinese company under federal investigation for suspicious data transmissions, has ownership links to Che Feng, a Chinese financier closely connected to Hunter Biden.

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden dropped his lawsuit against two IRS whistleblowers who alleged there had been a cover-up in former President Biden’s DOJ to block a tax fraud investigation into the former President’s son. However, the financial sector controversies Hunter has incited, particularly with his business dealings in China, remain an ongoing topic of interest and allegedly extend far deeper than tax fraud.

For example, Breitbart News has learned that PAX Global Technology Limited., a Chinese technology company under federal investigation for suspicious data transmissions and potential cyberattacks, is linked through ownership structures to Che Feng — a Chinese financier closely tied to Hunter Biden. The company is still operating in the United States, creating and managing the electronic payment terminals consumers used at thousands of U.S. businesses.

In October 2021, the FBI, in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, Department of Commerce, and Naval Criminal Investigative Services, raided the U.S. headquarters of PAX Technology Inc., a Florida-based subsidiary of PAX, over concerns about the company’s payment terminals, which were allegedly secretly funneling data to unknown overseas destinations.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing and no additional information can be confirmed at this time,” an FBI official told Bloomberg News after the raid.

KrebsOnSecurity reported that a trusted source confirmed PAX’s technology was being used for malicious intent. Per the outlet, “the payment processor found that the PAX terminals were being used both as a malware ‘dropper’ — a repository for malicious files — and as ‘command-and-control’ locations for staging attacks and collecting information.”

While PAX has denied wrongdoing, a letter from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection (OCCIP) obtained by Bloomberg in 2021 corroborates the federal concern around the matter.

According to Bloomberg News:

Partners of the agency conducted lab tests on PAX devices and found they would send transmissions that were ‘superfluous to normal payment transaction processing,’ according to a letter obtained by Bloomberg News, and sent to financial-services companies from the Treasury’s Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection. The transmissions happened more often and were larger in size than normal payment transactions, the agency said. ‘Treasury’s preliminary assessment is that data transmission by these devices indicates the possibility of risks to customer data confidentiality,’ a spokesperson for the agency said in an emailed statement.

An independent audit commissioned by PAX later claimed no personal data was exfiltrated. However, a senior executive at PAX abruptly resigned one day after the raid.

Beyond the cybersecurity concerns are concerns over who is behind PAX.

PAX’s controlling shareholder is the company’s former parent company, Hi Sun Technology. Hi Sun’s second largest shareholder is Che Feng, who, according to Peter Schweizer’s book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, was instrumental in linking Hunter Biden to Chinese capital.

Per Red-Handed:

Hunter and his partners met with someone they dubbed “The Super Chairman,” who would play a central role in securing a large deal. The Super Chairman is Che Feng, a Chinese tycoon with close ties to Chinese intelligence … He would become a major player in the relationship between Hunter and Beijing … Biden and his partners were enthusiastic about what the Super Chairman was bringing them: an opportunity to work with the largest state-owned financial conglomerates, “or that kind of high power companies.”

As Breitbart previously reported, Che was arrested on charges including over $15 billion in money laundering and bribery.

Despite the ongoing federal investigation, PAX payment devices continue to be used by major U.S. retailers, although Fidelity Information Services’ Worldpay confirmed to Bloomberg that it ceased deploying PAX point-of-sale devices “because it did not receive satisfactory answers from PAX regarding its POS devices connecting to websites not listed in their supplied documentation.”

It remains to be seen whether PAX’s connections to a key Hunter Biden associate will raise unresolved questions in Congress about oversight, transparency, and the safeguards in place to protect American financial data.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.