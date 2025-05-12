Dem Rep. Goldman: Trump Accepting Jet ‘Brazen Corruption, a Violation of the Constitution’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) claimed President Donald Trump accepting a $400 million jet from Qatar’s royal family was “brazen corruption.”

Host John Berman said, “Congressman, apparently the U.S. and Qatar are working out the final details of a gift, a big gift, a giant luxury 747 aircraft that President Trump is reportedly going to accept and the military is going to convert into being able to use as Air Force One. And then it may end up at the Trump presidential library after he leaves office. How do you feel about this gift?”

Goldman said, “It is brazen corruption, a violation of the Constitution, the Foreign Emoluments Clause. It is a gift from a foreign government that is expressly not permitted under the Constitution and given that Donald Trump, as we know, is purely transactional, this gift, which ultimately will go to him, it’s not for the United States.”

He added, “This is beyond anything that we’ve ever seen. And the fact that from my vantage point as a former ten year DOJ career prosecutor, to see that the attorney general has signed off on this, one of the most pathetic and weak legal analyzes I’ve ever seen, just underscores how far down the Department of Justice has fallen and how much in trouble we are that Donald Trump has really just remade our government for his own personal interests.”

