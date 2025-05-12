Donald Trump’s DHS Terminates Biden’s ‘Temporary’ Amnesty for Afghan Migrants

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is terminating a quasi-amnesty program for tens of thousands of migrants from Afghanistan brought to the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration.

On Monday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) would be terminated for Afghanistan.

In 2022, after Biden had imported nearly 100,000 Afghans to the United States in the largest resettlement operation out of one country in American history, his administration offered TPS to about 75,000 Afghans, ensuring they could remain in the U.S. and secure work permits.

Today, Noem said TPS for Afghans will be terminated on July 12.

“This administration is returning TPS to its original temporary intent. We’ve reviewed the conditions in Afghanistan with our interagency partners, and they do not meet the requirements for a TPS designation,” Noem said in a statement.

In a press release dated May 12, she explained:

Afghanistan has had an improved security situation, and its stabilizing economy no longer prevent [sic] them from returning to their home country. Additionally, the termination furthers the national interest as DHS records indicate that there are recipients who have been under investigation for fraud and threatening our public safety and national security. Reviewing TPS designations is a key part of restoring integrity in our immigration system.

[Emphasis added]

There has been widespread fraud and abuse within the Afghan resettlement carried out by Biden, law enforcement agencies and inspectors general offices have repeatedly found.

In one such recent case, a 27-year-old Afghan man was arrested in Oklahoma last year after allegedly planning an Election Day terrorist attack on Americans. The man had been brought to the United States through Biden’s massive resettlement operation.

In April 2023, a former Department of Defense (DOD) official revealed to Congress that some unvetted Afghans were resettled in the United States who were found to have been involved in placing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Afghanistan to kill American troops.

In 2021, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) requested information about the number of Afghans who sought entry to the U.S. and were listed on the federal government’s “No Fly List” because of their ties to Islamic terrorism. Biden’s top agency officials refused to disclose the total.

In September 2022, the DHS Inspector General (IG) issued a bombshell report detailing how the Biden administration imported Afghans who were “not fully vetted” and could “pose a risk to national security.”

Similarly, in February 2022, a DOD IG report revealed that Biden’s agencies failed to properly vet Afghans who arrived in the United States and that about 50 Afghans were flagged for “significant security concerns” after their resettlement.

Most of the unvetted Afghans flagged for possible terrorism ties, the DOD IG report stated, have since disappeared into American communities. The report noted that as of September 17, 2021, only three of 31 Afghans flagged with specific “derogatory information” could be located.

In August 2022, Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) detailed allegations from a whistleblower who claimed the Biden administration knowingly resettled almost 400 Afghans in the United States who were listed as “potential threats” in federal databases and urged staff to cut corners in the vetting process.

In May 2022, a Project Veritas report alleged the Biden administration resettled Afghans listed on the federal government’s “Terrorism Watch List” in American communities.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.