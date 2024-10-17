U.S. Border Patrol agents are reportedly sick and tired of the Biden-Harris administration’s leadership.

Numerous agents are threatening to quit if Vice President Kamala Harris (D) is elected president in November, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

One agent said, “I’m not doing this s–t again … four years of hell,” while another told the Post there are many among them who will go ahead and retire but if former President Donald Trump wins the election, they will stay.

“The Border Patrol has suffered massive turnover and plummeting morale under the Biden-Harris administration, insiders say,” according to the report.

Regarding Harris’s border security plan, the vice president has promised 1,500 extra border agents, Breitbart News reported September 26. However, that “adds just one single on-shift border patrol officer for every five miles of the 1,933-mile southern border,” the article noted.

Ken Cuccinelli, who was acting border chief under President Donald Trump, said, “She doesn’t want 1,500 new agents to keep people out — she wants 1500 new agents to help move people in.”

More recently, Trump proposed adding 10,000 more Border Patrol agents to do the job, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday. He also wants to offer those individuals a $10,000 retention and signing bonus.

“Trump made his pledge during a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, roughly 260 miles north of the state’s border with Mexico. He accepted an endorsement from the agents’ union, the National Border Patrol Council, which is a longtime Trump backer that endorsed him during his prior two campaigns,” the outlet said.

The Trump campaign claimed in September that Harris has “blood on her hands” due to the increase in migrant crime plaguing the United States, according to Breitbart News. “…American citizens across the country are experiencing a wave of migrant crime ranging from migrant retail theft rings, to sexual assault and murder. Several cities in the U.S. have also reported seeing migrant crime from the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.”