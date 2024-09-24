Vice President Kamala Harris has “blood on her hands” caused by the increase in migrant crime in the United States, according to the Trump campaign.

In a press release issued Tuesday by the Trump campaign, Harris was criticized for failing to visit the “southern border this week.”

“No eleventh hour visit by Kamala Harris to the southern border this week — her first in 1,187 days and the clearest indication yet of her humiliating desperation — can mask the unbearable devastation she has unleashed on innocent Americans,” the campaign wrote in the press release.

The campaign pointed out that by allowing “tens of millions of unvetted illegals” from around the world into the U.S., “violent criminals, terrorists, and gang members” had been allowed into the country, listing several examples of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

Among the examples of crimes committed by illegal aliens is Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a previously deported illegal alien, who pleaded guilty to murdering Ruby Garcia in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and dumping her body along a highway.

Saul Rivera-Ramirez, who was arrested and charged with alleged vehicular homicide and driving without a license after he allegedly hit and killed Christian Sluka in a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was also referenced by the Trump campaign.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, American citizens across the country are experiencing a wave of migrant crime ranging from migrant retail theft rings, to sexual assault and murder. Several cities in the U.S. have also reported seeing migrant crime from the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

While migrant crime has continued to sweep across the country, Democrats and the establishment media have brought up “family separation” as a point against former President Donald Trump’s promise to deport illegal aliens.

In an interview with Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on NBC News, host Kristen Welker ignored the fact that under the Biden administration, “at least five thousand dead migrants” had been permanently separated from their families as a result of the open border policies.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, while President Joe Biden claimed in March during his State of the Union address that he would “not separate” migrant families, his immigration policy “separates vast numbers of foreign families” as temporary and seasonal workers often leave their families behind:

But Biden’s immigration policy deliberately separates vast numbers of foreign families by allowing single workers to slip through the border while excluding the vast majority of their spouses and children, parents and siblings.

“Things will be so much worse if Kamala is elected in November,” the Trump campaign added in the press release. “She coddles illegals by backing an end to deportation, mass amnesty, sanctuary cities, abolishing ICE, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, free health care for illegals, and so much more.”