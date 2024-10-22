Reverend Franklin Graham on Monday highlighted the seriousness of the upcoming presidential election, telling voters who is truly the one hope for America.
“I was asked to speak in Concord, North Carolina, tonight and lead in prayer at an event with President Donald J. Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, and other faith leaders. I told the crowd that rallies and positive polls won’t win this election—only God can do that,” Graham wrote in his Facebook post.
“God is the only hope for Donald Trump and He is the only hope for our nation. Would you take a moment tonight and do what we did inside the convention center—PRAY! Join me in praying for President Trump, for this nation, and for this election?” he continued.
Graham then quoted a Bible verse, stating, “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God” (Psalm 20:7).
Images from the event showed a room packed with attendees:
Recent data showed early voting numbers in North Carolina were strong for Republicans, Breitbart News reported on Friday, noting there has also been record-breaking early voting turnout in Georgia.
However, during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) warned Republicans, “The moment we get complacent or take our foot off the gas, the momentum goes away. So we got to build on this.”
In June, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump said the organization was encouraging people to vote early.
“We know life happens. And what we want people to understand is that going to vote early, your vote will count, and we need to make it too big to rig,” she told Breitbart News.
The outlet reported Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris (D), who is campaigning against former President Trump, is facing possible “serious danger” in Nevada as early voting commences.
“Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent, reporting on the early vote numbers showing a GOP lead, flashed the warning to Democrats late Monday evening out west,” the article read.
“Ralston noted that since the rise of the political machine that the late former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid built for Democrats this has never happened,” it stated.
The news comes as several election forecast models are leaning in favor of Trump winning the election over Harris, Breitbart News reported on Monday.
