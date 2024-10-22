“I was asked to speak in Concord, North Carolina, tonight and lead in prayer at an event with President Donald J. Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, and other faith leaders. I told the crowd that rallies and positive polls won’t win this election—only God can do that,” Graham wrote in his Facebook post.

“God is the only hope for Donald Trump and He is the only hope for our nation. Would you take a moment tonight and do what we did inside the convention center—PRAY! Join me in praying for President Trump, for this nation, and for this election?” he continued.

Graham then quoted a Bible verse, stating, “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God” (Psalm 20:7).

Images from the event showed a room packed with attendees:

Recent data showed early voting numbers in North Carolina were strong for Republicans, Breitbart News reported on Friday, noting there has also been record-breaking early voting turnout in Georgia.