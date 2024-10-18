Early Vote Numbers in North Carolina Strong for Republicans

Early voting numbers in North Carolina are strong for Republicans — traditionally speaking — according to the latest data.

“Day 1 of North Carolina early voting saw an 18-POINT SHIFT FOR REPUBLICANS from the first day in 2020,” Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice said following the first full day of early voting in the swing state. He added further context as well, noting that the first day of early voting is “supposed to be the Democrats’ day.”

Data is also showing a massive shift in terms of in person early voters in the state who did not vote in the last election. In fact, it appears the Democrat percentage has decreased from 36.9 percent in 2022 to 32 percent in 2024, while Republicans went from 26.5 percent in 2022 to 34 percent in 2024:

This reality coincides with record-breaking early voting turnout in Georgia as well. Voting began Tuesday in the Peach State, and on the first day alone, they smashed the previous turnout record.

“The prior record for day one voting was 136,000 — blew that away, over 300,000,” former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily. “After yesterday, it was 550,000 people [who] have voted.”

“So about ten percent of the state in the first two days,” she continued.

“Normally, the last day of early voting, which comes 19 days after the first day, is the biggest day. But we’ve also broken that record,” Loeffler added, noting that she is expecting “unprecedented turnout for this election.”

“The moment we get complacent or take our foot off the gas, the momentum goes away,” she warned Republicans. “So we got to build on this.”