Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged during a Wednesday CNN town hall that she is “not perfect,” although she would not admit to making a mistake on any specific policy.

The answer underscores her failures as vice president. Under the Biden-Harris administration, costs soared on average 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

“What weaknesses do you bring to the table, and how do you plan to overcome them while you’re in office?” CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked Harris.

“That’s a great question,” she replied. “Well, I am certainly not perfect, so let’s start there. And I think that is perhaps a weakness, some would say, but I actually think it’s a strength. I really do value having a team of very smart people around me who bring to my decision-making process different perspectives.”

When asked if she ever made a mistake, Harris would not admit any.

“Is there something you can point to in your life, political life, or in your life in the last four years that you think is a mistake that you have learned from?” Anderson asked.

“I mean, I’ve, I’ve made many mistakes, and they range from, you know, if you’ve ever parented a child, you know, you make lots of mistakes, too, in my role as vice president,” she said. “I mean, I’ve probably worked very hard at making sure that I am well versed on issues, and I think that is very important.”

Former President Donald Trump has noted many specific mistakes he looks to improve upon in a second administration. Those examples are here.

A majority of Americans (52 percent) feel worse off today than four years ago under Trump, Gallup polling found Friday. Four years ago, the nation was in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which greatly impacted the economy and the lives of millions of Americans. Despite the crises, Americans believe they were better off.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.