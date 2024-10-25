Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (D) on Thursday tried to link former President Donald Trump (R) to Nazis.

During an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Clinton said, “One other thing that you’ll see next week, Kaitlan, is Trump actually reenacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939. I write about this in my book,” Fox News reported.

WATCH — Hillary Clinton: “We Lose Total Control” If We Don’t “Moderate and Monitor” Social Media Content More:

“President Franklin Roosevelt was appalled that neo-Nazis, fascists in America were lining up to essentially pledge their support for the kind of government that they were seeing in Germany. So I don’t think we can ignore it,” she continued.

“Now, it may be a leap for some people and a lot of others may think, ‘I don’t want to go there. I don’t want to say that.’ But please open your eyes to the danger that this man poses to our country, because I think it is clear and present for anybody paying attention,” Clinton said.

Her statement appeared to build on recent comments made by Democrat strategist James Carville. Breitbart News reported on October 15 that according to his “new conspiracy theory,” Carville said Trump is signaling to Nazis by hosting a campaign rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

WATCH — Hillary Clinton: The Election Is Between “Dark, Dystopian” Trump and Joyful Harris:

The outlet noted that in 1933, Jews held an anti-Nazi rally at the site. The article continued:

But according to Carville, the fact that Trump is holding a rally there on October 27 is a signal to Nazis because Madison Square Garden also hosted the German American Bund’s pro-Nazi rally in 1939, before World War II. Carville first broke out the conspiracy theory on former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s show on MSNBC on Saturday: “We had General [Mark] Milley say [Trump] is fascist to his core. … Trump has announced that he will be giving a speech at Madison Square Garden on October the 27th. Please google ‘Madison Square Garden February the 10th, 1939″ and see what happened there. They are telling you exactly what they’re going to do. They are telling you, we are going to institute a fascist regime.”

In September, Clinton doubled down on labeling half of Trump’s supporters a “basket of deplorables,” Breitbart News reported. It is also important to note that in September 2022, while delivering a primetime address as he was flanked by two Marines and bathed in red light, President Joe Biden (D) told Americans the people he called “MAGA Republicans” were a threat to the nation and American democracy.

A recent Emerson poll found that Trump is within 0.1 point of being virtually tied with Vice President Kamala Harris (D) in New Hampshire, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

“The survey indicates Trump is expanding his path to victory by challenging Harris in a state that political experts expected the vice president to win,” the outlet said.