James Carville Conspiracy Theory: Trump’s ‘Madison Square Garden’ Rally Is a Nazi Signal

Democratic strategist James Carville has a new conspiracy theory that he is telling anyone who will hear: Donald Trump is signaling to Nazis by holding a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The popular venue in midtown Manhattan is the home arena of the New York Knicks. It hosts famous musicians, most recently a residency by Billy Joel that lasted for several years. In 1933, Jews held an anti-Nazi rally there.

But according to Carville, the fact that Trump is holding a rally there on October 27 is a signal to Nazis because Madison Square Garden also hosted the German American Bund’s pro-Nazi rally in 1939, before World War II.

Carville first broke out the conspiracy theory on former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s show on MSNBC on Saturday: “We had General [Mark] Milley say [Trump] is fascist to his core. … Trump has announced that he will be giving a speech at Madison Square Garden on October the 27th. Please google ‘Madison Square Farden February the 10th, 1939″ and see what happened there. They are telling you exactly what they’re going to do. They are telling you, we are going to institute a fascist regime.”

Carville continued to spin his conspiracy theory on The Lead with Jake Tapper on CNN on Monday: “[Kamala Harris] needs to start asking Trump about his rally at Madison Square Garden … he’s holding a rally in Madison Square Garden that I’m sorry, is a mimic of a rally held on February 20, 1939, by the American Nazi party. And we’ve just to quit being timid about making these connections that he is going out of his way to make.”

According to the National Park Service’s history of the old Madison Square Garden site, there was also another anti-Nazi gathering at Madison Square Garden in 1943, once the scale of the Holocaust was becoming increasingly widely known.

