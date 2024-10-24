Emerson Poll: Trump Closes in on Harris in New Hampshire 

Former President Donald Trump is within 0.1 point of being virtually tied with Vice President Kamala Harris in New Hampshire, an Emerson poll found Thursday.

The survey indicates Trump is expanding his path to victory by challenging Harris in a state that political experts expected the vice president to win.

The same is not true for Harris, who does not seem to be making any inroads into solid red states.

Trump holds 46.7 percent support among likely voters in the Granite State, while Harris has 50.3 percent of the vote (3.6 points difference).

The margin of error is 3.5 percent, 0.1 percent of the margin of error.

The poll sampled 915 respondents from October 21-23.

The poll also found that Kelly Ayotte, the Republican nominee for governor, is leading the Democrat challenger by 2.7 points:

Harris and Trump are virtually tied in all seven swing states, although polling is less important with 12 days to go before an election.

Early voter data, a more relevant fact pattern at this time, shows a strong trend in favor of Republicans.

