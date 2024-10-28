“These guys weren’t fighting to open the borders of their own nation or give taxpayer funded sex changes to illegal aliens. Sorry!” he wrote:

Vance was writing in reply to state Sen. Megan Hunt’s (I-NE) post wherein she commented on someone else’s post, writing, “Yeah good point, we used to fight nazis not vote for them.”

In response, Vance said, “There are so many reasons this is ridiculous, but here’s one: Who do you actually think the gross majority of the men who stormed the beaches at Normandy would vote for? The answer is obvious: Donald J. Trump.”

The vice presidential candidate later wrote, “Many (though their numbers are dwindling) are still with us. I’d love to see a real poll of the guys who actually did fight the Nazis. I’d bet a lot of money over 75 percent of them are voting to Make America Great Again.”

According to History.com:

D-Day was the name given to the June 6, 1944, invasion of the beaches at Normandy in northern France by troops from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries during World War II. France at the time was occupied by the armies of Nazi Germany, and the amphibious assault—codenamed Operation Overlord—landed some 156,000 Allied soldiers on the beaches of Normandy by the end of the day. … By dawn on June 6, thousands of paratroopers and glider troops were already on the ground behind enemy lines, securing bridges and exit roads. The amphibious invasions began at 6:30 a.m. The British and Canadians overcame light opposition to capture beaches codenamed Gold, Juno and Sword, as did the Americans at Utah Beach. U.S. forces faced heavy resistance at Omaha Beach, where there were over 2,000 American casualties. However, by day’s end, approximately 156,000 Allied troops had successfully stormed Normandy’s beaches. According to some estimates, more than 4,000 Allied troops lost their lives in the D-Day invasion, with thousands more wounded or missing. Less than a week later, on June 11, the beaches were fully secured and over 326,000 troops, more than 50,000 vehicles and some 100,000 tons of equipment had landed at Normandy.

Vance’s comments came after Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) running mate, radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), claimed the Trump rally in New York City’s Madison Square Garden was a reenactment of a Nazi rally from the 1930s held there, Breitbart News reported on Sunday.