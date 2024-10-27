Former President Donald Trump said Sunday night that Vice President Kamala Harris is an empty “vessel” for the “vicious, crooked, radical-left machine that runs today’s Democrat Party.”

Trump said Harris “means nothing” and is “purely a vessel” during his historic sold-out rally at Madison Square Garden, in the heart of New York City.

Trump likened Harris to President Joe Biden in this sense.

“We’re running against something far bigger than Joe or Kamala and far more powerful than them, which is a massive, vicious, crooked, radical left machine that runs today’s Democrat Party,” he said.

“They’re just vessels. In fact, they’re perfect vessels because they’ll never give them a hard time,” he added of Biden and Harris. “They’ll do whatever they want. I know many of them. It’s just this amorphous group of people, but they’re smart and they’re vicious, and we have to defeat them.”

Trump said those in the radical left machine “are doing such harm to our country,” pointing to inflation, border policies, and the “Green New Scam.”

“But we’re not going to let it happen any longer. We’re going to have the biggest victory in the history of our country on November 5. It’s going to be the biggest victory in history,” he added. ‘We’re going to make America great again, everybody.”

Trump also hit Harris over Biden’s mental acuity, saying she “never told us that Joe was not functioning properly; she should have.”

Earlier in his remarks, Trump revealed his support for a tax credit for family members who are caring for a sick loved one, as Breitbart News noted. He also shared a proposal to make auto loan interest tax deductible on American-made cars.