Word Salads: Kamala Harris Rambles About ‘Being Able to See What Is’

Vice President Kamala Harris, who seemed to try to appear inspirational, rambled to Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay show on Monday.

Harris, who is often criticized for delivering so-called “word salads” to listeners, spoke about “being able to see what is” and to “not be burdened by other people’s limited ability to see the same.”

“We also have the honor and the duty of excelling in every way possible, being able to see what is possible and not be burdened by other peoples’ [sic] limited ability to see the same,” she tried to say.

In a second instance, Harris told Sharpe that she often tries to remind people about being “burdened.”

“I try to share with young people to remind them that you cannot ever be burdened by other peoples’ [sic] limited ability to understand who you are. Don’t let their limited ability burden you about your own ability,” she said.

Harris typically uses the word “unburdened” when speaking.

The Republican National Committee’s Research X handle clapped together a 3:30-minute montage of Harris saying, “What can be, unburdened by what has been”:

