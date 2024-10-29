Trump: Kamala Harris Is Running a Campaign of ‘Absolute Hate’

Former President Donald Trump said Vice President Kamala Harris is running a “campaign of absolute hate” and her divisive rhetoric toward him is “shameful and really inexcusable” after facing two assassination attempts in recent months.

Trump was highly critical of Harris, who called him “fascist” this week, during a press conference at his luxurious Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday morning.

“She’s running on a campaign of demoralization and really a campaign of destruction,” Trump said. “But really, perhaps more than anything else, it’s a campaign of hate, a campaign of absolute hate.”

He then zoned in on the divisive rhetoric Harris has used in her closing argument.

“After two assassination attempts in just over three months, her lies and her slanders are very shameful and really inexcusable,” he said.

Trump was nearly killed on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, when Thomas Matthew Crooks shot him in the ear, narrowly missing Trump’s skull during one of his trademark rallies.

In September, Trump faced a second assassination attempt while golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the hands of accused would-be assassin Ryan Routh, as Breitbart News reported:

A Secret Service agent, who was clearing a hole ahead of where former President Donald Trump was, spotted a “rifle barrel sticking out of the fence and immediately engaged that individual,” [Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric] Bradshaw said. A witness told law enforcement that the suspect, later identified as Routh, was seen running out of bushes into a black Nissan and fleeing the area, per Bradshaw. The witness captured an image of the plate tags, and, through plate readers, authorities found Routh and took him into custody in Martin County. The witness later identified Routh as the man who fled the bushes. Authorities recovered an “AK-47-style rifle with a scope, two backpacks which were hung on the fence that had ceramic tile in them, and a Go-Pro” from the bushes where Routh was allegedly staking out the president.

Harris’s “fascist” rhetoric has also drawn condemnation from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Vice President Harris may want the American people to entrust her with the sacred duty of executive authority. But first, she must abandon the base and irresponsible rhetoric that endangers both American lives and institutions,” they wrote in a joint letter, as Fox News noted.