WATCH: Bodycam Footage — Alleged Donald Trump Assassin Apprehended

Bodycam footage has emerged showing the apprehension of Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, after he allegedly attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Sunday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released footage of the apprehension on Monday afternoon.

“Driver, take two steps to your right,” a deputy repeatedly shouts in the 35-second clip before directing Routh to “walk straight back.”

Routh, with his shirt and arms raised over his head, then comes into the frame and slowly walks backward toward law enforcement. At that point, two law enforcement officials corral Routh and take him into custody.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a press conference on Sunday that the U.S. Secret Service called in a report of shots fired at 1:30 p.m. from Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

A Secret Service agent, who was clearing a hole ahead of where former President Donald Trump was, spotted a “rifle barrel sticking out of the fence and immediately engaged that individual,” Bradshaw said.

A witness told law enforcement that the suspect, later identified as Routh, was seen running out of bushes into a black Nissan and fleeing the area, per Bradshaw. The witness captured an image of the plate tags, and, through plate readers, authorities found Routh and took him into custody in Martin County. The witness later identified Routh as the man who fled the bushes.

Authorities recovered an “AK-47-style rifle with a scope, two backpacks which were hung on the fence that had ceramic tile in them, and a Go-Pro” from the bushes where Routh was allegedly staking out the president.

A federal criminal complaint unsealed in Florida on Monday alleges that Routh had been lurking in the area for roughly 12 hours, the Associated Press reported.

“Underscoring the level of planning involved, Routh is believed to have been positioned at the tree line of the golf course from about 1:59 a.m. to 1:31 p.m. Sunday, according to an FBI affidavit that cites cellphone data,” per the outlet.

Suspect Arrested: Police Swarm Trump’s Golf Club Following Second Attempt on His Life