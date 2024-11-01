‘Caught’ — Trump Campaign Rips ‘Dishonest’ White House for ‘Covering Up’ Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Smear

The White House was “caught covering up” President Joe Biden’s “garbage” smear by editing the transcript to alter its meaning, the Trump campaign said Friday.

White House press officials pressured stenographers to edit Biden’s remark, which was “a breach of protocol and spoilation of transcript integrity between the Stenography and Press Offices,” according to a stenographer supervisor’s email obtained by the Associated Press (AP).

White House stenographers added an apostrophe to “supporters” and an em-dash to alter the meaning of Biden’s statement. RELATED: Kamala Dodges on if She Sympathizes with People Offended by Biden Calling Them “Garbage” C-SPAN “This would be called lying in a public document,” Clay Travis, founder of Outkick, reacted on X. House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) along with others, said the edit violated the Presidential Records Act. “[T]he most important question, did Kamala Harris and her campaign request this illegal edit?” Stefanik asked.

The Trump campaign issued a statement ripping the Harris-Biden administration as “the most dishonest administration in history.”

“They continue to get caught covering up the truth,” the statement said, citing a pattern of dishonesty:

They tried to cover up Joe Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage.” They lied about crime statistics and had to revise the data showing that violent crime went up, not down. They lied about job numbers and had to revise them by 818,000. Kamala Harris has shown herself to be thoroughly dishonest: she said the border was secure, that Bidenomics is working, and that Joe Biden was in good health. Kamala Harris leads the most corrupt and dishonest administration in American history.

The AP reported on how the edit occurred:

The change was made after the press office “conferred with the president,” according to an internal email from the head of the stenographers’ office that was obtained by The AP. The authenticity of the email was confirmed by two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

…

According to the email, the press office had asked the stenographers to quickly produce a transcript of the call amid the firestorm. Biden himself took to social media to say that he was not calling all Trump supporters garbage and that he was referring specifically to the “hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally.”

…

The supervisor, a career employee of the White House, raised the concerns about the press office action — but did not weigh in on the accuracy of the edit — in an email to White House communications director Ben LaBolt, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and other press and communications officials.

