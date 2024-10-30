The White House released a transcript of President Joe Biden’s remarks in which he called Trump supporters “garbage,” but added an apostrophe to “supporters” and two em-dashes to make it sound like he did not mean all Trump supporters but just one.

The transcript read:

And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a ‘floating island of garbage.’ Well, let me tell you something. I don’t — I — I don’t know the Puerto Rican that — that I know — or a Puerto Rico, where I’m fr- — in my home state of Delaware, they’re good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.

The apostrophe was first spotted by Semafor.

Biden’s account then posted on a statement on X to reinforce the idea he meant one Trump supporter, presumably comic Tony Hincliffe, who performed at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

The Biden account posted:

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage — which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.

Hincliffe — a comic who has a history of making edgy jokes — joked at the rally: “I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

Since that rally, which saw a line-up of speakers that included a diverse lineup of speakers, including Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, Democrats have tried to use Hincliffe’s joke to claim that Trump is racist towards Latinos.

Now, Democrats have found themselves trying to defend Biden’s comments instead.

