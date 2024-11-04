Former President Donald Trump selected Grand Rapids, Michigan, for one last rally on Monday to conclude his 2024 presidential campaign.

Grand Rapids is a historic location for Trump. It is where he finished both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, rallying supporters late into the evening.

November 4, 2024, was no exception. Trump arrived in Grand Rapids late in the evening with supporters packed into an arena and patiently waiting for his final appearance.

Trump delivered his classic entrance with a red tie, navy blue suit, and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” proudly standing tall for his supporters to get a glimpse of him. “USA, USA, USA,” the crowd chanted.

“It’s unbelievable. Think of it, this is it. This is the last one that we’re going to have to do,” Trump began speaking. “And doing four of these in one day, is a little difficult, but not really because the love, and every one of them has been incredible, just like this. It makes it a lot easier.”

“And I want to say a very special hello to Grand Rapids. It’s been a special place! Remember 2016 and we were given a three percent chance?” he asked.

“You know what? This will be the single greatest victory, politically speaking, in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“We’re leading going in, by hundreds of thousands of votes, but just pretend we’re tied or losing by a little bit because we want to put on a display tomorrow of unity,” he continued.

“I’d like to begin by asking a question, are you better off now than you were four years ago?” he asked.

“No!” the crowd replied.

“Because over the past four years, Americans have suffered one catastrophic failure, betrayal, and humiliation after another. Kamala has delivered soaring prices and true economic anguish at home, war and chaos abroad, and a nation-destroying invasion on our southern border, invasion of some of the greatest criminals in the world that are pouring into our country. And we’re not going to take that. We’re going to end that like immediately.”

“My message to you and to all Americans tonight is very simple: We do not have to live this way. We don’t have to live this way,” Trump said.

“Look, the ball’s in our hand. All we have to do is get out the vote tomorrow. You get out the vote. They can’t do anything about it. We win,” he added.

The Wolverine State could play an important role in Trump’s effort to complete the greatest political comeback in modern American history. It is a Rustbelt swing state with 15 Electoral College votes.

If Trump wins either Michigan, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin, he will likely complete the comeback, many political experts believe, assuming Trump performs as expected elsewhere in the Sunbelt.

Trump is running within the margin of error against Vice President Kamala Harris, state polling shows. Trump won the state in 2016 by 0.3 percentage points. He lost it in 2020 by 2.8 percentage points.

Trump’s rally in Grand Rapids was the last of four rallies on Election Day eve. He began the day in North Carolina and then held two rallies in Pennsylvania.

