President-Elect and former President Donald Trump spoke about how his win in the 2024 election was a “magnificent victory for the American people.”

In a speech from West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump spoke about his amazing comeback in the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump, who served as the 45th president, and will soon serve as the 47th president of the United States secured his path to the 270-vote threshold in the presidential election.

Trump added that his win would be “remembered as the day the American people regained control of their country.”

“This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump told the crowd. “This was, I believe the greatest political movement of all time — there’s never been anything like this in this country.”

Trump added that the political movement around his presidential campaign would “reach a new level of importance,” adding that they were going to help the United States “heal.”

“We have a country that needs help,” Trump added. “And, it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything about our country. We made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible.”

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported, Trump overcame many things, including “doubts about his rhetoric” and the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and instead “ran a focused, disciplined, and even innovative campaign in the closing weeks.”

In Trump’s speech, he thanked people such as former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., adding that his campaign was “historic in so many ways,” noting that they had “built the biggest, the broadest, the most unified coalition” in American history.