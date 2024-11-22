Mitch McConnell Reportedly Opposed Gaetz for Attorney General but Voted for AG Garland

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly opposed President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee, Matt Gaetz.

McConnell, however, voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick, Merrick Garland, for the same post nearly four years ago.

Under Garland, the Justice Department has been weaponized against America First Republicans. Some examples include:

Attempting to jail Trump

Directing the FBI to address “threats” at local school board meetings

Raiding Project Veritas

Raiding Mar-a-Lago

Probing individuals who dared to question the 2020 election results

Prohibiting DOJ employees from speaking directly to members of Congress

Failing to charge Hunter Biden for allegedly violating FARA

Failing to charge Joe Biden in the classified documents case

More examples of the weaponization of government is here.

“I think a lot of people in Washington, if they were to be honest, would admit that the FBI and the Department of Justice have a very big problem. But they also know that if they were to tackle that, it would, admittedly, help Donald Trump,” The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway told Fox News.