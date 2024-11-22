Mitch McConnell Reportedly Opposed Gaetz for Attorney General but Voted for AG Garland

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly opposed President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee, Matt Gaetz.
McConnell, however, voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick, Merrick Garland, for the same post nearly four years ago.
Under Garland, the Justice Department has been weaponized against America First Republicans. Some examples include:
- Attempting to jail Trump
- Directing the FBI to address “threats” at local school board meetings
- Raiding Project Veritas
- Raiding Mar-a-Lago
- Probing individuals who dared to question the 2020 election results
- Prohibiting DOJ employees from speaking directly to members of Congress
- Failing to charge Hunter Biden for allegedly violating FARA
- Failing to charge Joe Biden in the classified documents case
More examples of the weaponization of government is here.
McConnell has never been a strong supporter of Trump and the America First agenda. Under McConnell’s leadership, the national debt rose more than $30 trillion, illegal immigration continued, and real wages for American workers remained stagnant. Obamacare was enacted in 2010. Big banks were bailed out in 2008, and social media companies silenced individuals without repercussions.
