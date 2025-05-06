DHS Spokeswoman: ‘Sickening’ that D.C. Media Site Warned of ICE Raids

A pro-migration reporter is loudly warning illegal migrants in D.C. that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be checking their workplaces on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Hey everybody, listen, ICE is coming to Washington D.C. this week, according to multiple sources who have told us that Subway restaurants, Door Dashers and Uber Eats drivers, plus other restaurants are going to be targeted,” said Pablo Manriquez, the Chilean-born founder of MigrantInsider.com.

The site is funded by subscriptions and migration lawyers, including Charles Kuck, who sell access to American society.

The leak was denounced by Tricia McLaughlin, the spokeswoman for ICE’s parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security. It is “sickening that this ‘reporter’ is putting law enforcement lives at risk and doing the bidding of violent criminal aliens and gang members,” she told Breitbart News.

Manriquez continued:

We are told that they’re going to show up at these restaurants to do I-9 [employment eligibility documents] inspections and then station officers in the back of restaurant for anybody who tries to flee out the back. Another place they’re going to be targeting are bilingual public charter schools, including the Mundo Verde [Green World] public [charter] school system right here in Washington, D.C. So be aware, know your rights, and the Amica Center [for Immigrant Rights] right here in Washington tells us that they are standing by to receive your calls if you are detained . .. Share this video, share this information. We will be posting about it on migrantinsider.com where we broke the story early today… and if you are detained, call the Amica Center right here in DC.

Manriquez describes himself as an immigrant outsider. For example, he recently wrote a touching article about the March death of Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva, where he praised the Arizona representative as the “voice of migrants, workers, Tribes, Latinos, [and] a scrapper with a heart for the long shots.”

But Manriquez’s leak about the pending ICE raid also leaves him in bed with the insider elites, including the corporate lawyers at Acacia.

Those elite lawyers are offering free legal aid to the illegal, poorly-paid migrants who were imported to prepare and deliver cheap food to many white-collar professionals — and who are also used to divert media attention from white-collar migration.

Acacia’s board of directors includes people from Caterpillar Inc., LINK Strategic Partners, Accenture, Ford Motor Company, real estate investment, as well as several corporate lawyers for a huge variety of companies and universities that gain from the government’s economic policy of extracting consumers, renters, and workers from poor countries.

RELATED — Courthouse Scuffle: ICE Agents Detain Venezuelan Man, Knock Over Bystander with Cane

There is vast evidence that the government’s delivery of hard-working young migrants drives down wages and productivity, and also pushes up housing costs for ordinary Americans. That economic loss is especially felt by working-class Americans who cannot afford decent family-friendly housing close to major cities because available housing is rented by rent-sharing groups of migrants, many of whom are sending wages back to their home-country families.

For example, the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland recently reported that lower-income workers in the leisure and hospitality industry — including those mentioned in Manrquez’s article about Grijalva — gained the most pay gains in the brief period marked by the economic recovery after Trump’s immigration curbs and Covid and before the arrival of Biden’s engineered migrant flood:

The COVID-19 pandemic caused changes for business across all industries, though the effects were unequal. As lockdown restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 were relaxed, nominal wage growth rose sharply in leisure and hospitality and in trade and transportation, the two industries with the highest concentration of low-wage workers. In fact, wage growth was most pronounced for workers in the bottom 50 percent of the wage distribution who changed jobs into one of these industries.

The left-wing Economic Policy Institute reported similar findings in March 2024:

In stark contrast to prior decades, low-wage workers experienced dramatically fast real wage growth between 2019 and 2023, but many workers continue to suffer from grossly inadequate wages and middle-wage workers face significant gaps across demographic groups.

Trump’s deputies are touting news that wages and natives’ employment are rising faster in his low-migration union of the 50 states of America than in Biden’s elite-driven, high-migration, low-wage Bidenomics strategy.