Israel Destroys Yemen’s Main Airport; Cuts Houthi Weapons Supply Route

Israel destroyed the main airport in Sana’a, Yemen, the country’s capital, to prevent the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from using it to rearm their missiles and resupply their forces, in the latest counterattack.

Tuesday’s airstrikes were the second in as many days, after the Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacked the Hodeidah port Monday, following a Houthi missile attack on Sunday that hit Israel’s main airport, Ben Gurion.

The Israel Defense Forces issued a statement:

A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck and dismantled Houthi terrorist infrastructure at the main airport in Sana’a, fully disabling the airport. The strike was carried out in response to the attack launched by the Houthi terrorist regime against Ben Gurion Airport. Flight runways, aircraft, and infrastructure at the airport were struck. Similar to the Hudaydah Port that was struck yesterday, the airport served as a central hub for the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons and operatives. It has been routinely used by the Houthi regime for terrorist purposes. This underscores the Houthi terrorist regime’s brutal exploitation of civilian infrastructure for terrorist activity. Furthermore, several central power plants were struck in the Sana’a area. The terrorist regime exploits energy infrastructure—an additional example of the Houthi regime’s use of Yemeni civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes. In addition, the IDF struck the “Al Imran” Concrete Plant, located north of Sana’a, which serves as a significant resource for the Houthi terrorist regime and is used for the construction of underground tunnels and other terrorist infrastructure. This strike further degrades the Houthi regime’s economic and military buildup capabilities. The strikes were carried out with prevision, and steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure. This operation was approved by the Commanding Officer of the IAF and the Chief of the General Staff. Over the past year and a half, the Houthi terrorist regime has been operating under Iranian direction and funding, with the goal of targeting the State of Israel and its allies, undermining regional stability, and disrupting global freedom of navigation. The IDF is determined to continue operating—at any distance—against all threats posed to the citizens of the State of Israel.

In a separate statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again hinted at attacking Iran:

I have said many times that whoever attacks the State of Israel—his blood is on his own head. Yesterday, I said that the Houthi attack would not be answered with a ‘one-and-done’ strike, but with a series of blows. Yesterday we struck a hard blow at the port of Hodeidah. Today, our aircraft attacked Sana’a Airport—the airport that enables the terror army and the aerial access to the terror state that allows missile fire against us. Our decision on when to respond, how to respond, and which targets to hit—these are calculations we make each time. And this also applies to the Houthi’s patron—Iran—without whose authorization and long-term support the Houthis could not carry out their wicked missile attack on us. President Trump said it a month and a half ago. I say it again today—we will settle the score with anyone who attacks the State of Israel.

The U.S. also participated in airstrikes on Houthi targets in Sana’a on Monday, operating from the Red Sea.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.