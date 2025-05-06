Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revoked his offer to send one of the young men who held up a “f*ck the Jews” sign at his bar to the death camp Auschwitz for a “teachable moment.”

As Breitbart News reported, Dave Portnoy took to social media over the weekend to express outrage over an antisemitic incident at his Philadelphia bar.

Portnoy was infuriated last weekend when video surfaced of one of his waitresses and two customers were seen holding up a sign that read “Fuck the Jews.” And when he first learned of the outrageous incident, he vowed to “ruin” the people involved with the sign, Page Six reported. “I’ve been shaking. I’ve been so fucking mad for the last two hours,” he said in his first video on the matter. “… I’m going to make it my life’s fucking mission to ruin these people. I’m coming for your throat. I’m never ending.” “You think I’m going to put up with this shit at my bar?” he asked. “I want consequences for fucking actions. So, I’m not just sitting back … no, trust me. I have been on it,” he added.

The perpetrators were later identified, and Portnoy said that he would use the incident for a “teachable moment” by personally paying for the two young men to visit the Auschwitz death camp instead of publicly shaming them. According to Portnoy, one of the perpetrators, identified as Mo Kahn, initially accepted responsibility only to later claim that he was only working as a “citizen journalist.”

“I’m like, ‘Hey, asshole, you fucking uploaded this to Instagram,'” Portnoy said in a video on Monday. “‘I didn’t put your fucking name out there. Other people got it because you uploaded it to Instagram. You had a good laugh about it.’ And he’s like, ‘No, it wasn’t me, I would never do that.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I’m getting a million DMs about you, including another antisemitic joke like six months ago. Like, how do you explain that one if you’re not ever doing anything like that?