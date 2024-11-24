Political journalist Mark Halperin said he tried to tell liberals and those staunchly against President-elect Donald Trump that Vice President Kamala Harris (D) was going to lose the election.

Halperin made his comments during an appearance on the Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox News reported Sunday.

“I really pleaded with everyone I knew who was a Never Trumper, someone with Trump Derangement Syndrome or super opposed to Donald Trump,” Halperin commented:

I said he’s going to get 47% of the vote and he might get 50. But the difference between 47 and 50 is, you know, several million Americans. You have to respect the fact that tens of millions of people are going to vote for him. And you have to be prepared for that. And some people listened to me, but most of them didn’t. There’s something about Donald Trump that sets them off. Now, he brings a lot of it on himself through his behavior, through his rhetoric, through his conduct. But it goes beyond that. And, of course, it’s particularly exacerbated by what I call the dominant media, which creates this fantasy world of Joe Biden doesn’t have an acuity problem. Kamala Harris should be given the nomination without any question. The open border is not an issue that people really care about. All these things, the prosecutions of Donald Trump, the attempts to keep him off the ballot. The attempts to keep Bobby Kennedy off the ballot. All of these things, the failure of the president and the vice president to express outrage at the murder of American citizens by people in the country illegally. All these things add up to a blue bubble that they just can’t see.

The journalist added that when he asks a Trump supporter why leftists do not like Trump, the person easily explains the reasons. However, Halperin said, when asking leftists why people like Trump, “They’re paralyzed. They can’t answer the question.”

WATCH — Lame! KJP Blames Pandemic for 2024 Election Loss for Democrats:

In regard to Halperin’s comments about the media creating a “fantasy world,” it is interesting to note that Gallup polling from October showed Americans’ trust in the establishment media to report current events “fully, accurately, and fairly” hit a record low in 2024, according to Breitbart News.

In October, Halperin told Tucker Carlson that if Trump won the presidency, “I think it will be the cause of the greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country,” Breitbart News reported.

Prior to Trump’s sweeping victory, Halperin said he saw “increasing problems” for Harris’s campaign.