Journalist Mark Halperin Sees ‘Increasing Problems’ for Harris Campaign 

“It doesn’t mean Trump’s going to win, but where we are right now is there are increasing problems for the Democratic Party,” journalist Mark Halperin said Thursday on The Morning Meeting.

Halperin’s analysis comes one day after Harris participated in a CNN town hall. Political experts, even CNN commentators, such as David Axelrod, Van Jones, and Dana Bash, were very critical of her performance following the event.

Harris called former President Donald Trump a “fascist,” without evidence, demanded the elimination of the filibuster, and did not admit to making a mistake on any specific policy. She also simultaneously argued she wanted to “turn the page” as an alleged candidate of change.

“What I’m hearing from people who I’ve been talking to … if her goal was to close the deal, they’re not sure she did that,” Bash told network viewers.

Halperin, a journalist who attempts to report data without spin, warned listeners not to overreact to Harris’s poor performance and declare Trump the winner. “But a lot of what we’re going to talk about today is not great for Kamala Harris,” he added.

Halperin explained the Democrats’ angst with Harris:

It doesn’t mean Trump’s a great guy in the eyes of all of America. It doesn’t mean Trump’s going to win, but where we are right now is there are increasing problems for the Democratic Party. You saw it in the punditry from Democrats last night on CNN after the town hall. You saw it on morning television. For Democratic pundits trying to be poker faced, they are clearly feeling what a lot of Democratic donors are feeling and Democratic elected officials are feeling, which is there’s no time left for her to get better. And I think the biggest story of the news cycle is, along with, along with “Trump loves Hitler,” which we’ll talk about, is her performance last night, was the last straw for a lot of Democrats:

Early voting appears to be benefiting Trump in the first days of early vote data, which is more valuable than polling. More on that here from Breitbart News’s Matt Boyle:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.