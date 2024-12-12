Pro-Palestinian protesters shouted down Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for over one minute during her book tour event in New York City.

The heckling appeared to shame Pelosi, who appears to be disliked by the most radical wing of the Democrat party.

“Don’t worry about that. I’m from San Francisco. I’m used to this,” Pelosi told the crowd. “They’ll get what they want because all the press will say that I got interrupted.”

Some in attendance verbally ripped Pelosi for support of Israel.

The heckling and audience noise grew to such a pitch that most of the protesters’ shouts were not audible.

“Nancy, I’m glad you disagreed with the Iraqi war, but you do not disagree…,” one person said before being drowned out.

“There’s children dying in Gaza,” another said, Newsweek reported.

Host and journalist Katie Kouric, appearing uncomfortable about the situation, told Pelosi that she would pause the event while the protesters were managed.

“I’ll wait a second to continue,” she said with a smile, her hand shielding her eyes from the light.

The moment ended with the audience applauding, apparently because the protesters were removed from the room:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.